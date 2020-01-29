Some people think coronavirus, Corona beer are related, internet search queries suggests

You may not want to toast to this.

According to recent internet search results, some people are apparently confusing coronavirus — a pneumonia-like illness that has sickened around 6,000 and killed more than 130 — with Corona, the light Mexican pale lager.

As seen in a Google Trends graph first shared by BoingBoing, there has been a major spike in searches for “Corona beer virus” in North America, Brazil, Australia and parts of Asia and Europe, suggesting people are concerned about whether or not the beverage is to blame for the recent viral outbreak.

Fortunately, at least one Twitter user was there to help clear up the confusion with a helpful graph.

Anheuser-Busch InBev, which counts Corona among its brands, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the confusion, although it's safe to say that Corona — which is indeed a beer, and not a respiratory illness — is not associated with the coronavirus outbreak.

To protect yourself against the virus, the CDC recommends washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and to avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with dirty hands. Also, avoid close contact with sick people and cover your nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing.

However, the CDC did not specifically disclose if drinking beer was a preventative measure.

