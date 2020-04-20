Some retail stores, public beaches allowed to reopen in SC amid coronavirus pandemic

article

Some South Carolina retail stores and public beach access points that had been closed to halt the spread of the coronavirus will be allowed to reopen this week, Republican Gov. McMaster announced on Monday.

McMaster issued orders to allow reopenings to take place for some retail stores Monday, April 20 at 5 p.m. and public beaches 12 p.m. Tuesday, April 21.

The order will apply to numerous nonessential stores, including department stores, flea markets, florists, bookstores and music shops. Grocery stores, pharmacies, home improvement stores, and medical facilities have been allowed to stay open during the pandemic in South Carolina.

Occupancy in each store will be limited to five customers per 1,000 square feet of retail space or 20% occupancy, whichever is less, McMaster said.

Local governments will still be allowed to make their own rules about waterway access. Sullivan’s Island, Isle of Palms and Folly Beach are among those that have banned access to non-residents.

The governor’s stay-at-home order will remain in place, as will the ban on eating inside restaurants.

Salons and gyms will stay closed for now, although the governor is considering ways they can be safely reopened in the future. McMaster on Friday opened public boat ramps, a small first step toward opening the state.

Even though state health officials have said they are not expecting coronavirus cases to peak until early May, infection rates have dropped enough to ease some restrictions, Gov. McMaster said.

State health officials on Monday announced 64 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and four additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to more than 4,439, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. At least 124 have died.