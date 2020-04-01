Some say statewide stay-at-home order has increased anxiety

In Indian Trail, cars were still on the road when the statewide stay-at-home order took place at 5 p.m. Monday, but rush hour was nothing like what we normally see.

“If you're leaving the house, it really needs to be limited to going to the grocery store, to picking up medications or maybe for a walk outside,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen with NCDHHS.

Parking lots at places like Target, Walmart and Lowe’s were busy though. At Lowe’s, most people, like Aaron Winston, were picking up landscaping items.

“You're able to go to Home Depot or Lowe’s to get things you need around the house, so that's one of the things they allow so, I’m not doing anything that's not allowed,” Winston said.

Winston says Lowe’s has been packed for the past week now, more so than normal.

“I've never experienced anything like this and I don't think anybody has in my lifetime, so I’m just one day at a time. That's all you can do,” said Winston.

A few miles down the road, people were playing golf at Pebble Creek. Most were keeping their distance and some were wearing gloves on both hands.

Advertisement

People are taking their own precautions, deciding if they want get out and practice social distancing.

“[I’m] getting bottles for a newborn baby that's going to be here in two weeks," another shopper told FOX 46.

Or stay home and just go out to get necessities.

“I think it'll be hard for some people. Not me. I'm a homebody anyways so staying at home is no problem for me,” he said.

Some who bought gloves and masks are shedding them right in the parking lots, which workers at the stores say they're not thrilled with.

As North Carolinians adjust to this new normal, officials are giving encouragement.

“What we can do is slow the spread, and we will continue to do the social distancing measures to protect people here in North Carolina,” Dr. Cohen said.

Officials are even asking people in essential businesses, like healthcare workers to exercise social distancing and if you can't, limit all your activities and just stay home.