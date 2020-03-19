Some SC residents now under curfew amid coronavirus outbreak

Wednesday night, the city of Columbia, SC went under curfew. Many are now wondering if that will happen to any other cities in the Palmetto State.

Municipalities in York County can decide individually to enact a curfew. Right now, there is no curfew in place but county officials tell FOX 46 that option has not been taken off the table.

A state of emergency is in effect in Columbia and with that is a citywide curfew that will last for the next two months.

"I'm okay with that. I don't stay out those hours anyway but I don't know if that's going to stop it, you know, all the other countries are having a lot of big problems," said bartender Andrew Deriso.

"It's a good idea. I think we need to band together and try to nip this in the bud early on. Make some sacrifices and just try to rebound as fast as possible," another neighbor told FOX 46.

The curfew restricts travel and public gatherings between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. for everyone except first responders, active military, public health workers, public works and utility workers.

"As long as that's the case it will limit the exposure. Even if it's not a full lockdown, which is impossible, but just doing something will help."

Deriso, out of work as of Tuesday, says a curfew in york county wouldn't be a big problem and could help him and others get back to work.

"For every bar there's at least 10 to 20 or even 30 employees who are out of work. Some of them have kids, some of them have families, some of them have mortgages. It's going to be tough. We're scrambling to find work."

So far, in York County only one person has tested positive for COVID-19. Emergency Management Director Chuck Haynes says right now there are no problems in York County that a curfew would address.

Haynes says they will know more after Governor McMaster’s briefing tomorrow where more restrictions could be handed down. As of right now, there is no curfew planned for York County, but that could change.

