Someone is shooting at cars along this stretch of NC highway

The Bailey Police Department is warning drivers in Wilson and Nash counties to stay alert after multiple reports came in this week saying that vehicles were shot at and hit by bullets while traveling on U.S. Route 264 east.

"Please be careful if traveling 264 East. There have been reports of vehicles being shot at between mile marker 38-40. This was in Wilson County," the department wrote on Facebook.

Another post written the same day said, "The post on the shooting on 264 E near Sims and I-95 exit was to bring awareness to the public to pay attention to your surroundings. If you see anything suspicious please call 911."

The post continues that they, "Updated the Nash County Sheriff's Office and have made contact with investigators from the Wilson Sheriff's Office as all of our jurisdictions are close to the incidents. Even though this occurred in Wilson County we all work together to keep the public safe. All the help provided by the public has been great and we’re all working on it. Glad everyone is safe and god bless."

Multiple people replied to the social media posts saying that they had either heard shots fired in the area or had their vehicle struck by bullets.

At least five vehicles were shot, according to authorities. The shootings remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bailey Police Department at 252-235-3561 or 911.