Sonic employee seriously hurt in north Charlotte shooting

A Sonic employee was rushed to the hospital overnight with serious injuries after gunfire erupted in the parking lot, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The shooting occurred at 11:02 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3 at the Sonic Drive-In located in the 200 block of Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road.

Police said the employee, a man, went outside into the parking lot and got into a confrontation with an unknown number of people who had arrived in a vehicle. At some point, shots were fired. The suspects fled the scene and have not been located, police said.

The victim was transported to the hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Detectives are working to determine the motive of this shooting. At this time, it's not known if the employee and the suspect(s) knew each other and this shooting was the result of an ongoing dispute or if this was between the victim and random customers of Sonic.

Check back for updates throughout the day on this developing situation.