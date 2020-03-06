South Carolina 5-year-old rings the cancer-free bell after battling cancer most of his life

article

When Jonathan Whetstone was 22-months-old, he had not been acting like himself for nearly a month, family said.

After dealing with an ear infection and the flu and still not bouncing back to his usual energetic self, Jonathan's family went back to the doctor and ran blood work as part of the exam.

"The fear started when we realized that you could see through the blood they drew for the test. When the hemoglobin level came back dangerously low, we were directly admitted to Palmetto Health Children's Hospital," the family said on curingkidscancer.org. "Our fears were slightly alleviated when they told us they were hoping it was something called TEC and would resolve itself in time. But when the bloodwork came back those unspoken fears were realized, Jonathan had cancer."

Jonathan's bone marrow biopsy confirmed the diagnosis, ALL B-Cell, the most common form of childhood leukemia.

Now, the 5-year-old 'firecracker' is still going strong and Jonathan's family hopes folks will join them in cheering on his team at the 7th Annual Curing Kids Cancer Fire Truck Pull as they raise money for childhood cancer research.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE HEARTWARMING STORIES

"We are excited to announce that Jonathan will be ringing the bell on March 5th, 2020! The team that raises the most money (not including registration) will receive a one-second advantage in the pull, so we're asking for your help! Let's see how much money we can raise to help find cures for these kids."

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It's FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

On Thursday, March 5, Jonathan rung the bell in celebration of beating cancer.