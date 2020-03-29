South Carolina again sees steady increase in coronavirus numbers

article

South Carolina announced on Sunday one additional death in the state along with 113 additional cases of COVID-19.

This brings the state death total to 16 and total number of cases to 774. 40 counties are affected so far.

The largest density area with positive confirmed cases is the Charleston area with 117.

Counties that are bordering North Carolina are also reporting high numbers/ York county has 36 cases, while Lancaster has 13. Kershaw has 83.

The Columbia capital are in Lexington is reporting 35 cases.