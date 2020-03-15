Expand / Collapse search

South Carolina closes schools statewide through March

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said on Sunday that public schools grades K-12 will close beginning Monday as more cases of coronavirus continue to emerge.

Nine new cases have been reported in South Carolina bringing the state tally to 28.

In addition, McMaster said no gatherings of 100-plus people will be allowed and state elections voting will be postponed to a later date.

This comes on the heels of Saturday's announcement in North Carolina that schools in the same grade range will shut down beginning on Monday through March 27. The South Carolina superintendent said rules will be implemented for distant learning during this two-week suspension.

South Carolina's non-essential state employees are being encouraged to work from home for the time being.

Health officials said during the press conference that one of the patients confirmed to have coronavirus was an employee at a daycare.

