South Carolina confirms the state's 2nd and 3rd deaths due to COVID-19

Health officials in South Carolina say two people who tested positive for coronavirus have died.

These are the second and third COVID-19 deaths in the state. Both individuals who passed away were elderly people suffering from underlying health conditions, according to SC Department of Heath and Environmental Control.

One patient was from Florence County. The other was from Charleston County and was a resident of Harmony Assisted Living Facility. DHEC is working with the facility to identify all contacts and is providing guidance about infection control measures to prevent spread.

"On behalf of all South Carolinians, we want to express our deepest sympathy for the families and loved ones of these two individuals," said State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell.

Bell is continuing to remind residents to protect themselves and others from the virus by taking precautions that limit the spread and washing hands often.

SCDHEC will alert the public on all COVID-19-related deaths.