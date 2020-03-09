South Carolina coronavirus patient flew through CLT Airport

article

One of possibly six coronavirus cases in South Carolina has been confirmed to be a Spartanburg County man who had recently traveled to Italy. CLT Airport received notification from the South Carolina Department of Environmental Health and Control regarding this resident, who flew through CLT on his way home from Italy.

SCDHEC said the South Carolina resident was asymptomatic and at that time was not exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19 coronavirus.

"As a reminder, the situation is fluid. We continue to work closely with our local partner Mecklenburg County Public Health, which is in constant contact with state and federal partners to implement additional measures if needed," Charlotte-Douglas International Airport said on Monday.

Four more South Carolina residents have tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the state’s total to six presumptive cases of COVID-19 and the first indication that it has spread within a community.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control is waiting for federal re-checks on all six, a news release Sunday said.

South Carolina has tested 18 people for the virus; 12 of them were found not to be infected.

To date, there are two confirmed cases in North Carolina and the risk to the general public in North Carolina and Mecklenburg County is low.

