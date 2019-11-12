South Carolina lawmaker stands in way of Green Beret's dying wish

article

Green Beret Sfc. Richard Stayskal, a U.S. Army Special Forces soldier from Pinehurst, North Carolina, who is battling stage 4 terminal lung cancer, is continuing his fight to overturn the Feres Doctrine.

In 2017, doctors at Womack Army Medical Center at Fort Bragg misdiagnosed his lung cancer twice. Stayskal was told he had pneumonia, records show, despite internal concerns listing a “possible mediastinal mass” and an “abnormality” that “needed” attention.

The lack of treatment early on, before a civilian doctor detected his cancer six months later, gave his tumor time to spread.

GET THE FOX 46 CHARLOTTE NEWS APP

He is now stage 4 terminal.

It’s been one year since FOX 46 first reported on Stayskal’s case. Since then, our investigation and his story have gotten results. He has met with President Trump, Vice President Pence, and dozens of lawmakers in an effort to overturn the nearly 70-year-old Supreme Court ruling known as the Feres Doctrine. The ruling prevents active-duty soldiers from suing the government. In Stayskal’s case, for medical malpractice.

BILL STALLED AS CONDITION DETERIORATES FOR NORTH CAROLINA GREEN BERET FIGHTING CANCER

Advertisement

FOX 46 is learning one senator from South Carolina seems to be blocking the bill from moving forward. We're asking why tonight at 10 p.m. only on FOX.