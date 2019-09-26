South Carolina man crashes convertible into school bus carrying 60 children

A man driving a convertible slammed into the back of a school bus carrying 60 children in Greenville, South Carolina, on Wednesday, September 25, police said.

The Greenville Police Department initially said no children were injured, but in a later update police said one student “complained of soreness” after the crash. The driver of the convertible, 62-year-old Dennis Wade Allen of Greenville, was charged with Following Too Closely.

A school spokesperson told local media the Greenville County school bus was at a bus stop when the crash happened. The bus had its stop sign out and stop lights on, the spokesperson said.

Allen was trapped in his red Mazda Miata for a “short time,” police said. When he was freed, he was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for “unknown injuries.” Police said Allen “miraculously survived the collision with only minor injuries.”

This video, shared by the Greenville Police Department, shows the convertible wedged underneath the school bus and the car’s windshield and roof destroyed.

A school spokesperson told local media students who were on the bus were able to “decompress” after the accident by speaking with a counselor or school nurse.