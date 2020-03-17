South Carolina officer picks up grab & go lunches for children in need

article

Students across the state are now required to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Many students rely on meals that are provided by the schools during the day. Many districts, though, have implemented meal-on-the-go plans and delivery options.

Ptl. Gray, a Victim’s Advocate with the Walterboro Police Department, was concerned some children in the community would not be able to get transportation to the designated pick-up location.

So, she picked up 75 of those grab-and-go bags and delivered them to local apartment complexes.

“We truly have some of the best officers working for us,” the department said on Facebook.

