South Carolina schools will remain closed for rest of school year

South Carolina schools statewide will remain closed for the remainder of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement came in a joint statement made by Governor McMaster and State Superintendent Molly Spearman on Wednesday.

Public schools grade K-12 closed March 15 and were originally going to remain closed until April 30.

Gov. McMaster says they are still determining how to conduct graduation ceremonies.

South Carolina began reopening retail on Monday and various beaches with limited social distancing restrictions still in place.

