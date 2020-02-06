South Carolina Zoo welcomes four new otter pups

article

Spring has come early to the Lowcountry Zoo.

The zoo welcomed four new baby otters, three boys and one girl, at the end of January.

The four North American River Otters Lontra canadenesis were born at Brookgreen Gardens Lowcountry Zoo on January 27, 2020.

The mother, "John" came from the Brevard Zoo in Melbourne, FL and was genetically matched with the Lowcountry Zoo male, "Elliot." Both are wild-caught animals, and the offspring will be "valuable to the river otter population in the US," the zoo said.

According to the zoo, “John” is taking excellent care of the pups, and zoo staff are monitoring them all closely. They were checked by the zoo veterinarian, Dr. Sharon Jansky, and the zoo said they will post updates on their progress.

The breeding was recommended through the AZA Species Survival Plan (SSP) Breeding and Transfer Plan, according to the VP and Curator of Zoo Collections.