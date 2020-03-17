South End Farmer's Market to stay open, despite gathering recommendations

The South End Farmer’s Market at Atherton, which draws dozens if not hundreds of people, will not close, despite White House recommendations advising all Americans to avoid groups of 10 people or more.

“Our farmers have eggs, they have produce, they have product,” said Samantha DeRosa, who manages the market. “They care about the community. They care about feeding the community.”

Health officials have warned older people to stay home to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus. The market, which typically includes more than a dozen vendors, is set to remain open on Saturday with some changes. Only farmers will be allowed to touch the produce, not customers.

“It’s a point of pride that they’re the only people that touch your produce before you touch it,” said DeRosa. “We will be taking steps on Saturday, talking to customers about not picking up the produce, that the only person that touches it is the farmer before it’s handed to them.”

DeRosa said loose change will not be accepted.

“We’ll also be asking the farmer’s to round up the purchases,” she said, “because it’s my understanding that virus can live on coins.”

The market, which first opened a decade ago, is scheduled to run on Saturday from 8 am to 1 pm.

“Any concern for still keeping it going and not shutting it down?,” asked FOX 46’s Matt Grant. “The government’s warning about groups of 10 people or more. You might get more than that.”

“There’s a very big concern,” said DeRosa. “At this point we haven’t been told that we have to close it. We’ve been told that because it’s an outdoor function we’ll still be able to have it.”