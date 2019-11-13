South Meck High School dismissing early Wednesday due to waterline issues

South Meck High School is dismissing early Wednesday, Nov. 13 due to a waterline issue, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

Early dismissal will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Principal Starnes said.

"Buses will leave the lot shortly after 1 p.m. Car riders will be released at 1 p.m. as well. All afterschool activities are canceled with the exception of the boys’ soccer state playoff game. We will be open for school tomorrow," Starnes said in a released statement.