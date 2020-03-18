South Park Mall, Premium Outlets closed until March 29

article

South Park Mall, Charlotte Premium Outlets, and Concord Mills are all shutting down until March 29, Simon Properties announced Wednesday.

The company announced they are closing locations nationwide.

"The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities," said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Simon.

Simon says the decision came after extensive discussion with federal, state, and local officials.