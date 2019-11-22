Southpark neighbors shaken after man carjacked at gunpoint

A man says he was carjacked by four people in Southpark. Fortunately, his car was found, but he’s issuing a warning because the suspects were not.

Neighbors say the corner of Sharon Road at Sharon Lane in south Charlotte is the last place you'd expect to see a carjacking happen. In fact, when FOX 46 told them it did happen, they were shocked.

“It’s alarming to hear that it's a half a block from my house,” neighbor Laura Elam said.

Elam has lived here since 1995.

“We hear of a break in from time to time, nothing violent, no carjackings recently,” said Elam.

CMPD says around 10 p.m. Wednesday night a man from Rock Hill was at the intersection when he was approached by four men. At least one of them had a gun. The victim got out and the suspects drove off.

“You hear about things like this all over town, but hearing about it here, it makes me want to be a little more careful about getting out of my car.”

Their worries are warranted. FOX 46 checked with police and found there have only been a spattering of crimes reported here, and this is the only robbery that's happened since June.

It’s left many neighbors asking: Why here?

“If someone knocks on my residence after dark, I don't answer and it's kind of shocking if that even happened,” said Elam.