Spain's virus death toll doubles overnight to 288

Spain says deaths from the coronavirus have more than doubled in a day to 288 and that infections are near 8,000.

Meanwhile, an Iranian official has acknowledged that the coronavirus pandemic could overwhelm health facilities in his country, which is battling the worst outbreak in the Middle East while under heavy U.S. sanctions.

Iran reported another 113 deaths, bringing the country's total death toll to 724, with nearly 14,000 confirmed cases. It was Iran's biggest single-day jump in fatalities. Muslim authorities meanwhile announced that the Al-Aqsa mosque in east Jerusalem, the third holiest site in Islam, would be closed indefinitely due to concerns about the outbreak.

Prayers will still be held on the sprawling esplanade outside. Similar measures have been taken at the nearby Western Wall, the holiest place where Jews can pray.