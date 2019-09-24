Spam serves up new limited-edition pumpkin spice-flavor for fall; already sold out online

article

Pumpkin lovers rejoice! You can now enjoy the delicious fall taste in a whole new way.

Hormel announced the launch of a new limited-edition Spam Pumpkin Spice on Monday.

It's made with seasonal spices including cinnamon, clove, allspice and nutmeg.

The company says the new flavor can be used to make sweet and savory waffles, grilled cheese and fall hashes.

Pumpkin Spice Spam was sold online at Walmart and Spam's online stores for a limited-time only.

The two-pack sold for about $8.

Due to the popular demand it totally sold out within hours.

Will it be back?

We will see.