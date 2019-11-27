'Speed and alcohol are suspected to be factors.' 16-year-old killed in overnight wreck near Kannapolis church

article

A 16-year-old boy is dead and another 16-year-old has been hospitalized following an overnight wreck near a Kannapolis church, police said.

The deadly accident happened at 12:56 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27 near the intersection of Dale Earnhardt Boulevard and Rogers Lake Road.

According to Kannapolis Police, as officers got to the scene they found a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro in a small grass lot with heavy front-end damage from striking a large tree. The grass lot is directly beside Memorial Baptist Church on Dale Earnhardt Boulevard, police said.

The driver, Demauree Crowder, 16, of Concord, was transported to Atrium Health Cabarrus for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. Unfortunately, the passenger, Antonio Meadows Jr., 16, of Concord, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Speed and alcohol are suspected to be factors in the crash, Kannapolis Police said.

The investigation into this deadly wreck remains ongoing.