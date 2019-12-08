Speed, impairment suspected in deadly crash on Wilkinson Blvd

Police say speed and impairment are suspected factors in what resulted in a fatal car wreck on Wilkinson Boulevard on Saturday night.

Officers responded to a car crash around 10 p.m. near 4100 Wilkinson Blvd. where a car occupied by a single person crashed into a tree. Celeste Lytle, 23, was the driver and was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic.

Multiple agencies responded to the accident including the DWI Task Force. An initial investigation determined the car, a Saturn, was traveling at too high rate of speed to make a curve and the tires struck the concrete median and slid out of control. The car hit both a utility pole and a tree.

This remains an active and open investigation.