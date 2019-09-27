Speedway prepares to host thousands of race fans in midst of heat wave

More than 50,000 fans are expected at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend for the Bank of America Roval 400. The race could set a record as the hottest fall NASCAR race at the track.

Speedway officials tell FOX 46 Charlotte they have been meeting this week and the late season heat has been a topic of discussion. Medical staff on site has been told to be on the lookout for fans who may be experiencing symptoms of heat exhaustion or dehydration.

Fans were already filling the campgrounds surrounding the speedway on Friday. Many of them didn’t seem to mind the heat.

“It’s nice they moved the race up to September, but it is a lot hotter than it is in October. I feel like the last few years it has rained in October We try to stay cool. We have some fans and the A/C going in the camper, staying hydrated,” said fan, Savannah Harp.

When you are camping hundreds of miles away from home, generators are the only source of power for those A/C units and oversized fans.

“We actually bought a second generator so we could run the A/C and everything else. The first generator wouldn’t power everything so we bought a second one to run the A/C all the time and we have a dog in there,” said fan, Dianne Lillai.

Charlotte Motor Speedway also has some generators of its own, powering huge trucks that are actually freezers full of ice. Medical staff is stationed at the track and will be on the lookout this week for anyone having a little too much fun.

Despite the relentless heat this year, fans say it’s worth the camping experience.

“I think just getting out here and doing it and being with your family makes it worth while,” said Harp.

Speedway officials remind everyone heading out to the track this weekend that you can bring small coolers into the race track with your own water and snacks. The key to the weekend is staying hydrated.

