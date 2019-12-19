Spreading cheer: Union County principal dresses up as 'Elf on the Shelf'
UNION COUNTY, N.C. - The students at one Union County school got a fun surprise Wednesday when their principal showed up as a popular holiday icon.
Principal Terry Vaughn at Kensington Elementary School decided to spread some holiday cheer as the Elf on the Shelf.
Photos showed him in various places around the school, keeping an eye out for Santa Claus. Students gathered around him with smiles on their faces.
Great job Principal Vaughn!