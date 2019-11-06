Standoff develops in Huntersville after person barricades themselves inside home

article

Multiple roads have been shut down around a Huntersville home Wednesday after police said a person barricaded themselves inside. Hambright Road between Swansboro Lane and Patterson Road remains closed at this time, Huntersville Police said.

Lake Norman Charter Elementary School is on lock-down due to the active heavy police presence in the area.

The school issued an alert message on their website:

"Our elementary campus has entered into Code Yellow status. Remember Code Yellow status means regular instruction continues, but students remain inside the building (no outside activity).

There is police activity in the area, however not on campus. Our students are safe, however, we will remain in this Code Yellow status until police activity has ceased. We will communicate once that occurs. The high school/middle school campus is not affected."

The elementary school is located at 10019 Hambright Road in Huntersville. The situation near the elementary school remains active at this time.

"***POLICE ACTIVITY*** Please avoid the area of the 9800 Blk of Hambright Rd due to police activity. Lake Norman Charter Elementary School has been placed on lock-down status," Huntersville Police tweeted on Wednesday morning.

