Stanly County confirms first case of COVID-19

The first case of novel coronavirus has been identified in Stanly County.

Stanly County health officials say on the afternoon of Friday, March 20, an individual tested presumptive positive for the virus. The patient is self-isolating and home and has been cooperating with public health officials.

The patient is being closely monitored and a team with the health department is working to identify close contacts to contain any potential further spread. No other information is being shared about this person.

“Today’s announcement represents an isolated case of COVID-19 in Stanly County, it is not widespread. The Stanly County Health Department is doing everything possible to protect the health and well-being of this individual and the public,” said David Jenkins, Stanly County Health Director.

Anyone experiencing symptoms such as fever, coughing or shortness of breath is asked to contact their primary care physician.