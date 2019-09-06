Staple Plaza Midwood Dairy Queen set to close

A historic landmark and neighborhood staple in Plaza Midwood is shutting down, to make way for a new development. After nearly 70 years in business, Dairy Queen will soon be closing its doors.

Many people say it's nice to see the city continue to grow, they just hate that it's at the expense of some of the places that have such a rich history to them.

For now, the sign in the window says open, but soon that will all change.



"It's really sad to see the older parts of charlotte be replaced by some of the newer things,” said Carolyn Vargas, a Plaza Midwood neighbor.

Vargas say for her and her two sons coming to dairy queen has been an end of the week tradition for years.

“I bring them here to spend time with them and let them see how food service and other styles of life were 70 years ago so they're going to miss that.”

Vargas says her connection Dairy Queen stems from her children, but for long-time resident Doris Dennis, the connection began in her own childhood.

"I’ve been coming ever since I’ve been here. I don't know how old it is but I’m 75 and I’ve been coming here a long time," Dennis said.

Dairy Queen has been on at the corner of Central Avenue and Pecan Avenue since March of 1950. Some say new developments in this part of town come with a hefty price tag of losing a piece of history.

"I’m not against the progress but i think they should be careful," said Ana Santos.

"I’m not very surprised that's very typical of this area of the city. A lot of smaller businesses unfortunately have to close after being here for so long," Jeff Deming told FOX 46.

With so many years of serving a refreshing treat after treat, it’s no surprise how many people have a favorite on the menu.

"Vanilla soft serve," said Deming

"Peanut butter milk shake!” Santos said.

"The banana split used to be my thing but now the sundaes are my specialty," Dennis said. “Dairy Queen is full of love. I’m going to miss it.”

FOX 46 reached out to the company that purchased the building, but we have not heard back from them. The Dairy Queen is set to close its doors for good Nov. 1.

