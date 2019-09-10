State Board of Elections extends voting time in part of Mecklenburg County

Voting hours in part of Mecklneburg County have been extended in the Congressional District 9 special election.

The North Carolian State Board of Elections called an emergency meeting at 7:15 p.m. to discuss extending voting hours in Precinct 220 in Mecklenburg County due to a gas leak.

The State Board of Elections voted 5-0 in favor of extending voting time by 25 minutes in Precinct 220 only.

Official results will not be released until 7:55 p.m.

The board held an emergency meeting at 6:15 p.m. after a motion was filed by the Dan Bishop campaign to extend voting time in Union County over what the campaign called "voter confusion." No motion was filed during the meeting. Polls closed at 7:30 p.m. in Union County.