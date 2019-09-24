State investigating medical facility that sent 71-year-old 'incompetent' dementia patient home alone

A man diagnosed with dementia, deemed “incompetent” by the court in April, was allowed to sign his own discharge papers from a medical rehabilitation center, even though a court granted his son guardianship, a FOX 46 investigation has learned.

The new details raise new questions as to why Alexander Rose, 71, was discharged from the Mecklenburg Health and Rehabilitation Center, put in a taxi and sent to his son Tarance’s empty and locked home in August.

The facility’s administrator previously said in a statement that they release patients who are “competent.”

In response to a FOX 46 investigation, the North Carolina Division of Health Service Regulation investigated the facility. The results of that investigation are not yet public because they have not been finalized.

Federal officials are also investigating.

“We are reviewing this specific complaint,” said a spokesperson for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Prior to leaving the facility, alone, Rose sent his son voicemails. The calls indicate Rose had no idea where he was. The voicemails, played for FOX 46, show Rose thought he was at the airport, doctor’s office, bus station, courtroom and in Brooklyn, N.Y. when he was in Charlotte.

RELATED: Medical facility sends elderly dementia patient in taxi to locked, empty home

Advertisement

“Did you know what you were signing?,” asked FOX 46 investigative reporter Matt Grant.

“No,” said Rose.

“They just said, ‘Here sign this’ and you did it?,” asked Grant.

“Yes,” said Rose, who said he did not know where he was going when the facility put him in a taxi.

Tarance, who was more than two hours away in South Carolina at the time, said he found out when the center left him a voicemail. He says they kicked his dad out because they did not want to wait for his Medicaid paperwork to process.

“It was not an emergency where they ha 30 people at a door who [were] dying and needed a bed,” said Tarance. “It’s a facility where they had an open room and put him in it. And then, now they secured him, and realized that he didn’t have full benefits, what they want, then they want to get rid of him and get someone else in the room.”

Alexander was found several hours later wandering around, lost, and struggling to breathe, Tarance said.

“It’s not about money,” said Tarance. “It’s about his health.”

Federal rules require a 30-day notice to discharge a patient and a right to appeal. Tarance, who has guardianship over Rose, says that was not done.

According to Health and Human Services, the issue of improper discharges are a “great concern” because they can be “unsafe” and “traumatic” for patients. A 2017 memo lists it as the agency’s “most frequent” complaint and places blame, in part, on issues over payment, including switching to Medicaid.

Tarance was granted guardianship in April, according to court records, because his dad was deemed to be an “incompetent person” due to his dementia.

Legally, only Tarance could sign his discharge papers.

“That’s going to be concerning to federal and state investigators,” said attorney Brad Smith.

Smith says if the allegations are true, the facility could be held liable in court.

“Without providing any sort of appeals process for discharge they would have a case,” said Smith. “They would be in violation of federal and state law.”

Tarance is now looking into filing a lawsuit. The non-profit Friends of Residents in Long-Term Care, which advocates on behalf of senior citizens living in nursing homes and other care facilities, is offering help.

“The actions of the facility do appear to be in violation of federal rules 42 CFR 483.15,” said the organization’s executive director Bill Lamb. “Proper notice was not provided and safe and orderly transfer of the resident to a location capable of meeting the resident’s individual needs was not done.”

“I’d like to say this kind of story is a rare occurrence,” he added, noting, it isn’t.

State Sen. Natasha Marcus (D-Mecklenburg) reacted to the story by calling for an investigation – not just into the Rose family complaint – but to see if this has happened to anyone else at the facility.