State, national health officials discuss preparations for coronavirus outbreak

President Trump addressed the nation Wednesday saying he’s not worried about the spread of the coronavirus because the United States is ready for it.

Closer to home, city and county leaders are also preparing for the coronavirus, and what to do if any case gets confirmed in our area.

“The degree of risk has the potential to change quickly, and we can expect to see more cases in the United States,” said Alex Azar, Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Coronavirus numbers in the U.S. remain low, but FOX 46 learned Union County Public Schools proactively held a meeting to discuss the CDC's latest information on the virus. Charlotte Douglas International Airport said they’re “on standby to implement changes, if needed.”

Traveler Michael Ngeyen said he wears a mask when he flies.

“The cool thing is there's this little filter, so there's actually a filter that kind of blocks things in and out," he said as he showed us his mask.

Azar says, to date, there are 15 cases of the coronavirus in the U.S., although there are none currently in North Carolina.

That doesn’t mean people--and, in particular, parents--aren’t keeping a close eye on the news.

“I'm really concerned about my kids in public schools,because they're around, one of them is [around] about 1,800 people and the other one around 600 people," said Paul Rivers.

“You can also have it without knowing or showing signs or symptoms of having the coronavirus, so it's very scary,” said parent Briasia Gause.

FOX 46 also reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, which emphasized the importance of not panicking, and added they get guidance from the NC Department of Public Schools, but as of right now haven’t taken any action.

CMS PARENTS WANT TO KNOW WHAT PLANS ARE FOR SCHOOLS IF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK IS DECLARED

On Tuesday, Nova-Vax said it is, in fact, advancing its development of an experimental vaccine to protect against the disease caused by the new coronavirus strain. The company hopes to start human clinical trials by late spring. This is the company that first announced it was trying to develop the vaccine last month.

Also in the mix is Moderna of Boston.The biotech company created its first batch of its experimental vaccine and it's already on its way to U.S. government researchers who will test it at the National Institutes of Health.

The Department of Health and Human Services is asking Congress for $2.5 billion to combat the virus. $1 billion of that would go toward a vaccine, which is estimated to take at least a year to develop.