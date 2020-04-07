State to offer additional financial assistance for child care

article

Child care providers and those who are considered essential workers will get a financial boost from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, who made the announced on Tuesday.

Financial assistance will be provided for essential workers to pay for child care services. Bonuses will be given to child care employees including teachers and staff who are providing care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Child care is an essential service as we respond to the COVID-19 crisis,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen, M.D. “Our health care professionals caring for those who are sick, grocery workers who are restocking shelves, and truck drivers delivering packages to our doors all need child care so that they can go to work – and we want to be sure child care teachers and programs have support in providing safe, quality care.”

The Emergency Child Care Subsidiary Program was signed by Governor Cooper and last through at least March 27, as of now, officials say.

Parents can find more information here.

Child care workers will receive $300 per month for a full-time teacher and $200 per month for full-time non-teaching staff member.