Statesville man accused of assaulting woman 'made calls to her from jail,' deputies say

A Statesville man who was in custody on multiple domestic violence charges was arrested again from jail after making several calls to the victim, according to the Statesville Police Department.

Devon Lamar Heggs, was being held at the Iredell County Jail on charges of assault on a female, interfering with emergency communication, interfering with an electronic monitoring device, and communicating threats.

Heggs was charged based on a domestic disturbance from Nov. 26, 2019 in the 200 block of Deaton Street. He was taken into custody without incident on Jan. 2, 2020 by the United States Marshals Service and the Statesville Police Department.

While being held in the Iredell County Jail, it was discovered Heggs had made several calls while incarcerated, the majority of which were to the victim.

On Jan. 22, Higgs was arrested at the Iredell County Jail and issued a new secured bond of $750,000. He remains incarcerated at this time.