Statesville man arrested in crack cocaine bust

A Statesville man has been arrested after an investigation into his selling of crack cocaine.

Statesville resident Dwight Brown, 40, faces multiple charges including possession with intent to sell and felony maintaining a dwelling.

Undercover officers were able to purchase crack cocaine from Brown on multiple occasions at his residence on East Broad Street after receiving tips of drug distribution at the home.

Brown was not present at the residence when officers served a search warrant. He was located Monday and taken into custody.

This remains an open investigation.