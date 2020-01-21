Statesville man charged in 'accidental' fatal shooting of 18-year-old friend, police say

article

A Statesville man has been arrested in connection to the 'accidental' fatal shooting of his 18-year-old friend, according to the Concord Police Department.

Brian Eric Waddell, 24, is charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The deadly shooting occurred around 3 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20 at 2924 Brooknell Ct NW. Police said the victim, Michael Stephens, 18, of Concord, had been shot in an upstairs bedroom and taken to the Emergency Room of Atrium Health Cabarrus by people inside the home who were there during the shooting.

Stephens later died at the hospital from his injuries, police said.

Waddell indicated during his interview that he had his friends were in an upstairs bedroom with the firearm when it accidentally discharged striking Stephens.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 46 NEWS APP

Waddell is currently being held at the Cabarrus County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond.