Statesville man found guilty of sex assault on a minor

A Statesville man has been arrested following a report of a sexual assault involving a teenager in Iredell County, officials say.

Statesville resident Matthew Jones, 27, faces multiple charges including sexual assault involving a minor and has a history of criminal charges including delinquency of a minor and breaking and entering.

The Iredell Sheriff's Office responded to reports on October 6 in reference to a sexual assault involving a 13-year-old. Information was gathered and led detectives to obtain an arrest warrant for Jones. Jones also faces additional charges of breaking and entering.

Jones was found guilty after a trial last Monday.