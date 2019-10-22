Statesville PD seeks assistance locating missing teen

article

Statesville Police say they are searching for a teenager who ran away from his home on Sunday.

Officials are asking for the public's assistance in locating Nicholas Clay, 14, who was last seen around 8 p.m. Sunday at a residence near 900 5th Street.

Clay is described as a black male, 5'6" weighing about 160-180 pounds and was last seen wearing a green t-shirt with jeans, a green belt, and flip flops.

Anyone with information on Clay's whereabouts is encouraged to call 704-878-3406.