Statesville Police investigate 'suspicious death' of 25-year-old woman

Police in Statesville are investigating the 'suspicious death' of a 25-year-old woman and say foul play is suspected.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Statesville police were called to the 1400 block of 8th Street where a woman was reported dead.

Upon arrival, officers found the body of Shana Nichole Harmon. Officers processed the scene, collecting evidence, and canvassed the area for possible witnesses.

No other information has been released about Harmon's manner of death or suspects, police will only say foul play is suspected.

Detectives say they believe the community has information about Harmon's death and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

The investigation is active. The public is asked to call the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406 or Iredell Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340 with tips.