Statesville Police investigating death of 2-year-old child

Published 
FOX 46 Charlotte
STATESVILLE, N.C. - Statesville Police are investigating after a two-year-old was found unresponsive at a home.

Officers and EMS workers responded to the house in the 1200 block of Alexander Street around 11:41 a.m. Thursday after hearing that the child was not concious. 

The child was taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead. 

The police department is continuing to investigate. No other information has been released at this time. 