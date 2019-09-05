Statesville Police investigating death of 2-year-old child

article

Statesville Police are investigating after a two-year-old was found unresponsive at a home.

Officers and EMS workers responded to the house in the 1200 block of Alexander Street around 11:41 a.m. Thursday after hearing that the child was not concious.

The child was taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The police department is continuing to investigate. No other information has been released at this time.