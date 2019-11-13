Statesville Police search for missing 15-year-old who never came home from school

article

Police in Statesville are searching for a missing teenage boy.

Isaiah McCurdy was last seen was reported missing at 8:40 p.m.. on November 12. He was last seen at 7:20 a.m. at Statesville High School.

McCurdy is described as a 15-year-old black male, 5'5", weighing about 135 lbs.

He was last seen wearing red Nike shoes, navy blue Nike windbreaker and unknown color pants.

Anyone with information on McCurdy is asked to call the Statesville Police Department or 911.