Statesville teen accused of secretly recording woman inside her home

A Statesville teenager is accused of secretly recording a woman inside her home, according to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office.

Cody Daniel Wells, 18, is charged with five counts of felony secret peeping.

According to deputies, on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, a woman discovered an electronic video recording device hidden in her home. Search warrants were obtained for the residence and items of evidence were seized. Several witnesses were also interviewed during the investigation, deputies said.

Based on the evidence gathered, Wells was charged in this case. He was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 15 and transferred to the Iredell County Detention Center where he was issued a $50,000 secured bond.