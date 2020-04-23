Stay at home order extended through at least May 8

article

North Carolina has extended the stay at home order through May 8, Governor Roy Cooper announced on Thursday.

Cooper says criteria for three phases will be needed in order to reopen. If guidelines are met in phase 1 of Cooper's plan, parks will reopen and easing limited retail restrictions will go into effect.

The extended order includes restaurants and all close-contact non-essential businesses. In Coopers three phase plan, bars and restaurants would still not be allowed to reopen dine-in services until at least 2-3 weeks after phase 1 criteria is met.

The governor had issued a stay at home executive order through April 29 and ordered schools closed through May 15.

Cooper's announcement came two days after South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster reopened retail and beaches in what McMaster described as trying to slingshot the Palmetto state's economy to get it back up and running after being

shut down for three weeks.

As of Wednesday 24 million people Americans had filed for unemployment, 4.4 million just in the last week.

"It’s important to get our economy going, but I will not risk the health of our people or our hospitals and easing restrictions now would do that. This decision is based on data in our critical category’s."