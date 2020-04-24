Stay-at-home order extended to May 8; many wonder what comes after

Prepare to stay home for a bit longer. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has extended the stay-at-home order until May 8, but what will happen after that?

Whether or not the order will continue after largely depends on the state's numbers in the coming days.

"It's clear that we are flattening the curve, but the state is not ready to lift restrictions yet. We need more time to slow the spread of the virus before we can begin easing restrictions,” Gov. Cooper said.

That time, at least for now, on the coronavirus stay at home order, is an extra eight days. This comes in light of some good news that state health officials shared, that numbers are starting to level off or go down. But they say, for things to get back to normal, it needs to be consistent.

"This gives us a 15-or-so-day window to look at all the trends,” Cooper said.

That normal, should everything end on May 8 might not be the normal you'd expect. The governor is instituting a three-phase plan.

In phase one, the stay at home order remains in effect but would allow people to leave for commercial activities and parks would open, but things would largely stay the same.

In phase two, the stay at home order would be lifted, and limited mass gatherings would be allowed with restaurants, bars, and salons opening.

Phase three would be a further lifting of the restrictions with a focus on protecting vulnerable populations.

North Carolina's approach is different from its neighbor across the border. In South Carolina, businesses are starting to re-open. The governor there notes that it's coming with caution, but he says it's the right decision.

“The last thing any of us want us a relapse, in medical terms,” SC Gov. Henry McMaster said.

Cooper, though, says the May 8 date is tentative.

"It may be that we don't meet the benchmarks and we can't do it immediately, but it will depends on the data, facts, and science,” Cooper said.

So, for now, we're looking at late may at the earliest before many places can open up and late June or July before things start to get back to normal.

As for schools, an announcement on that is set for Friday.