Stay-at-Home order issued in Gaston County to fight spread of COVID-19

article

Gaston County announced on Thursday a 'Stay-at-Home' order that will take effect this Friday at 5 p.m.

The order was announced Thursday afternoon in the Board of Commissioners' meeting room.

"A lot of people need to stop being selfish," Gaston County Commissioner Tracy Philbeck said who explained he personally knows someone who is in the hospital with COVID-19 and "may not make it."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates throughout the afternoon.

WATCH THURSDAY'S NEWS CONFERENCE HERE: