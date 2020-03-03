‘Stay calm’: NC health officials say don’t panic, just be cautious following first confirmed case of coronavirus

With North Carolina’s first confirmed case of the coronavirus, state leaders and doctors are working around the clock to keep the virus contained.

Catholic church leaders here in Charlotte and across North Carolina are banning communion practices and shaking hands during fellowship because of the coronavirus. Not only are churches preparing, but health officials are too.

“I would encourage people not to panic. This is something we've been preparing for a while. We expected to see cases in our area. We encourage people to stay calm,” said Dr. Katie Pissaretti with Atrium Health.

Atrium Health officials are encouraging people to remain calm after a Wake County woman is possibly exposed to the coronavirus. Preliminary testing indicates she may have it. Doctors say she was visiting a nursing home in Seattle with a lot of sick patients.

“I think the information is good for everyone to know. I think the public officials have an obligation to pass that information on to the public so that we're current with our knowledge,” said Zane Kuseybi, who lives in Charlotte.

FOX 46 caught up with people at a South Charlotte gas station who heard the news about the Coronavirus case in North Carolina.... with the latest numbers showing 122 case in the US.

Advertisement

“I have no worries about that,” another Charlotte neighbor, Pezhamn Sham, told FOX 46.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper held an emergency press conference announcing the plan to get ahead of the coronavirus. He says people should practice basic preventative care.

“I know people are worried about this virus and I want to assure you that the state of North Carolina is prepared. Our most important work is keeping people healthy and safe,” Cooper said during a Tuesday press conference.

The Wake County woman possibly exposed is in quarantine.