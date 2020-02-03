Stayskal invited to attend Tuesday's State of the Union

article

Richard Stayskal, who Fox 46 worked closely with to get results for military malpractice reform, has been invited to attend Tuesday night's Presidential state of the Union address at the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

The invitation comes from North Carolina Congressman Richard Hudson. Hudson represents the Fort Bragg district and has become an advocate for veterans and their families.

The National Defense Authorization Act passed last month included in it a portion that both Stayskal and Hudson have been primary advocates for. The Military Malpractice Accountability Act allows service members to seek compensation for medical malpractice unrelated to their military duties caused by the Department of Defense health care providers.

“The bipartisan reforms we got in the NDAA wouldn’t have been possible without Rich,” said Rep. Hudson. “I’m honored to have him as my guest to President Trump’s State of the Union to highlight this historic story of bipartisanship and, of course, SFC Stayskal stepping up to fight for what's right for all of America's men and women in uniform and their families.”

Doctors misdiagnosed Stayskal's lung cancer as pneumonia in 2017.

The State of the Union can be seen live Tuesday night at 9 p.m. on Fox 46 Charlotte - WJZY.