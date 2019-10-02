Steele Creek dispute ends in shootout

article

Two men have been arrested following an altercation that led to a shootout between two men on Tuesday in east Charlotte, police say.

Officers responded to calls about gunfire in Steele Creek near Nations Ford Road and Huntsmoor Drive. Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle riddled with bullets trying to flee the scene as well as a subject on foot trying to make a getaway.

Christopher Brinkley, 28, and Horace McCorey, 39, were both arrested and face multiple charges including assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill.

Detectives determined that a verbal dispute between the two men led to the shooting.

This remains an ongoing investigation.