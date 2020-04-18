Stimulus check troubles leave many asking ‘where’s my money?’

FOX 46 is continuing to look into stimulus money problems tonight, with many saying they haven’t gotten their money and they’re running into issues.

“That's where we're at right now, a lot of people are hurting and I hate it for them,”



David Conner, President of Conner Financial Group in Gastonia, is helping FOX 46 get results for you, working to get your coronavirus stimulus money.

A common problem people are sharing with FOX 46 in our getting results exclusive investigation is that their money went into the wrong account.

“It said they deposited our stimulus money into a checking account that does not belong to us, that we've never heard of,” Adam Edwards said told FOX 46.

We introduced you to Edwards Thursday. He turned to FOX 46 saying his stimulus check went into the wrong account.

In cases where tax preparers received the refund and set up a "temporary bank account" that's the account the IRS has on file and that's where the stimulus money was deposited.

Metabank, which has some of these temporary accounts, says they're sending the money back to the IRS, but there will be delays.

The next question to FOX 46 comes from Mario.

He wrote “I went on the IRS.gov website and it says my payment was scheduled for April 15, but no funds have been deposited in to my account.”

“I called the bank and there are no pending transactions, I’m a single dad trying to hold it together, thank you in advance for your help, it could be a matter of all of these electronic transfers taking place right now, especially if he's with a smaller more local bank it may be delayed in showing up in his account,” Conner said.

One more issue some of you have had is that you say you can't update your bank account and other information on the IRS website.

As of today, Conner says it is now active. The site was up earlier this week, but wasn't allowing people to put in information.

