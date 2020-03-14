Stolen car chase in Fort Mill, suspects arrested

article

Police say two suspects have been arrested for their involvement in an early morning car chase in Fort Mill on Saturday.

Officers responded around 5 a.m. to the area of Tom Hall Street near Bank of America to an apparent stolen vehicle pursuit. Lancaster County police were led on a chase, which ended in the suspect's fleeing by foot after crashing their vehicle.

One suspect, a male juvenile, was initially taken into custody and a short time later the second suspect, female age unknown, was arrested.

SLED, K-9, and an air unit were among the department's involved in the incident.